Three Magumu High students held over dormitory fire

Police have arrested three students after three dormitories at Magumu High School, Nyandarua, were destroyed by fire on Sunday evening.

Students’ personal items razed and the dormitories reduced to shells. No one was injured.

The fire started in one of the dormitories as students attended their evening classes.

Njabini Deputy police boss Charles Rotich said they picked the three students for questioning.

He said a CCTV footage shows the three walking from one dormitory before the fire broke out.

“Our CID officers are in the school collecting evidence. The school management has called a crisis meeting to determine the way forward,” he said.

Rotich said the three would be arraigned in court.

Local leader Amos Mwangi said due to strong winds and lack of fire fighting equipment, the fire spread fast to the other two dormitories.

Mwangi said the fire fighting engine from Naivasha took over an hour to arrive.

“By the time the fire engine arrived, the three dormitories were on fire,” he said.

Meanwhile, two suspects were on Sunday evening lynched in Naivasha over robbery allegations.

One suspect who allegedly stole a motorcycle was lynched in Maella. Another was left nursing serious injuries.

In the second incident, a man who was caught breaking into a house in Kinamba estate was beaten to death by a mob.

Naivasha police boss Samuel Waweru urged residents not to take law into their hands.