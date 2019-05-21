Three deny encroaching on Wilson runway

Three people were on Monday charged with encroaching on Wilson Airport land in Lang'ata, Nairobi.

Cecilia Wanjiru, Eunice Nduku and Peter Waweru jointly denied invading 25 metres of the runway before Kibera senior resident Esther Boke.

The offence was allegedly committed on May 18.

Court heard that police forcefully ejected them but they returned days later.

They are said to have used pliers to destroy Sh25,000 airport fence to gain access.

On Monday, they told the court that since their arrest, the investigating officer took documents they would need for their defence and refused to give them back.

They asked the court for leniency as "they are not so rich".

They were released on Sh100,000 bond or Sh7,000 bail each.

The matter will be heard on August 8.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)