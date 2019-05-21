Monica Kimani's family opposes Jowie's release on bail

Slain businesswoman Monica Kimani’s family has opposed Joseph Irungu ' Jowie' release on bail.

The family on Tuesday through their lawyer however said they needed more time to file replying affidavits explaining why they are against the accused being released on bail.

“We were only served one week ago and we have not had time to respond accordingly to the application,” the family said.

The family lawyer also said Monica’s family members have not been around to sign affidavits when they were served with the bail application.

Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki supported the application by the family of the deceased.

Defense lawyer David Ayuo objected the application by the deceased’s family but the judge said it is important for views of the family to be put into consideration.

In his ruling, High Court Justice James Wakiaga allowed the family seven days to file replying affidavits towards the bail application.

Justice Wakaiga had directed the prosecution to respond to Jowie’s application for bail review before the hearing.

Jowie, who has been in custody after being arrested for allegedly killing Kimani in September last year, applied in the High Court to have his bail reviewed after his earlier application was rejected.

In his fresh application, Jowie maintained innocence in the death of Kimani at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Nairobi’s Kilimani estate on September 19 and wants the court to release him.

Jowie’s co-accused Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe was released on bail last year after they both pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Monica Kimani.

Jowie had been denied bail in October last year despite agreeing to surrender his passport and has since been in custody.

“As a sign of goodwill, I am ready and willing to be reporting to my investigating officers ... as the court may direct, to prove my assertion that I am serious to have this case finalized without any issue,” Irungu said.

Jowie had requested to be set free on bail to seek specialized treatment, but the request was declined on grounds that he was a flight risk.

The bail review application will be heard on May 28, 2019.