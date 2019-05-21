Malala darling of suspects after sharing meal in cell

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was the toast of suspects at Kisumu police station after sharing a meal with them.

Images obtained by the Star showed Malala sharing food with fellow suspects in the cell where he was detained for three nights.

The senator was arrested on Friday over alleged links to the Matungu killings. He claimed he was denied food and medication on his first day in custody.

"I was suffocated in a small room without proper ventilation. This made me collapse and remained unconscious for four hours," Malala said.

An officer at the station said the suspects enjoyed a light moment together and shared meals for the days Malala was held. The senator was released on Sunday evening.