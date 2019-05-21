Malala darling of suspects after sharing meal in cell

Senator Malala seen sharing meals with other suspects in cell. Became darling of fellow suspects for three days.
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was the toast of suspects at Kisumu police station after sharing a meal with them.
Images obtained by the Star showed Malala sharing food with fellow suspects in the cell where he was detained for three nights.
The senator was arrested on Friday over alleged links to the Matungu killings. He claimed he was denied food and medication on his first day in custody.
"I was suffocated in a small room without proper ventilation. This made me collapse and remained unconscious for four hours," Malala said.
An officer at the station said the suspects enjoyed a light moment together and shared meals for the days Malala was held. The senator was released on Sunday evening.
Malala shared chicken, traditionally cooked vegetable, ugali, and chapati with fellow suspects.
They also ate fish which was brought to Malala by a family friend and Tilapia beach owner Amina Ochieng. On Saturday, he also shared milk and bread with other suspects.
The senator's supporters clashed with police at the station on Sunday when they demanded he be released.
Police officers lobbied teargas forcing them to scamper for safety.
Malala said suspects in the male cell had to pour water into the women cell to enable them wash their faces. Their cell had no water.