GRANTED SH100,000 BAIL, SH300,000 BOND

Boda boda rider charged with stealing Sh210,000 beauty products

Oindi was instructed by a firm owner to take the cosmetics to a customer but disappeared soon after leaving the premises

In Summary

• Denied wrongdoing

• Case to continue on August 6

A bodaboda rider was charged on Monday with illegally disappearing with Sh210,000 cosmetics from a trader.

On April 17, Denis Oindi was allegedly instructed by the owner of the Emerald Freight International Company to take the beauty products to a client. But after leaving the firm's premises, he switched off his phone. He could not be reached for six hours.

The trader lodged a complaint with the Muthangari police, who initiated investigations that led to his arrest. 

On Monday, Oindi was arraigned before Kibera senior resident magistrate Esther Boke. He pleaded not guilty.

Oindi requested to be released on lenient bond terms. He said he could not meet unrealistic bond terms as he is only a bodaboda rider with a meagre income. The accused added that he is from a humble background.

He was granted Sh100,000 bail or Sh300,000 bond. The case continues on August 6.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
21 May 2019 - 00:00

