Baringo MPs demand guns returned to reservists

•MPs claim attacks have increased since police reservists had were disarmed leaving residents vulnerable
• They say government needs to do beef up security in the region
A section of Baringo MPs want the government to return arms taken away from the National Police Reservists in the area to contain insecurity.
MPs Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Gladwell Cheruiyot (Baringo Woman Representative) and EALA lawmaker Jematia Sergon faulted the government for withdrawing guns from Baringo residents.
The move has exposed the area to attacks, the legislators said.
They demanded that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i re-arms the NPR to end the attacks that have led to the suffering of residents and loss of livestock.
Two people are reportedly admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral hospital fighting for their lives following the the latest attack.
Three schools have been closed due to the growing insecurity that has hit the area since last week.
The government took guns held by NPR in Baringo to allow for fresh vetting and registration after claims that some of the reservists had turned to cattle rustling using the government-provided firearms.
Kamuren accused the government of protecting known bandits from Tiaty constituency who have been attacking Baringo South since the NPR were disarmed.
“For the last three days, Baringo South has been attacked by bandits from Tiaty Constituency. Recently the government started the exercise of registration of guns and giving serial numbers. We are wondering what is happening because it is the same government who issued the guns,” Kamuren said.
“The same bandits are calling us saying they will attack tonight (Monday night). CS Interior Matiang’i, if anything happens to our people then you will be held responsible,” he said.
Cheptumo defended the police reservists saying the peace that has been experienced in the region for the last one year is because of the services of NPR.
“The provision of guns to the NPR has been able to improve security in our area. They understand the terrain, the county and in the event of an attack they assist security personnel in pursuing the attackers,” Cheptumo said.
“Our demand is that those NPR should be given the guns after registration, not for any other purpose but to defend our people,” she said.
The Baringo North MP also urged Interior CS Matiangi to visit the area and assure residents of their security.
Cheruiyot and Sergon called on the government to offer a permanent solution to the insecurity in the county instead of relying on villagers (NPR) to protect the communities.
“We are here begging for guns to be given to NPR, what happened to the security system. What is the point of giving us NPR and we are paying taxes,” Sergon said.
She also accused Baringo senator Gideon Moi of doing little in quelling the ethnic attacks which have caused sufferings to the people of Baringo.
