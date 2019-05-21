Baringo MPs demand guns returned to reservists

A section of Baringo MPs want the government to return arms taken away from the National Police Reservists in the area to contain insecurity.

MPs Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Gladwell Cheruiyot (Baringo Woman Representative) and EALA lawmaker Jematia Sergon faulted the government for withdrawing guns from Baringo residents.

The move has exposed the area to attacks, the legislators said.

They demanded that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i re-arms the NPR to end the attacks that have led to the suffering of residents and loss of livestock.

Two people are reportedly admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral hospital fighting for their lives following the the latest attack.

Three schools have been closed due to the growing insecurity that has hit the area since last week.

The government took guns held by NPR in Baringo to allow for fresh vetting and registration after claims that some of the reservists had turned to cattle rustling using the government-provided firearms.

Kamuren accused the government of protecting known bandits from Tiaty constituency who have been attacking Baringo South since the NPR were disarmed.

“For the last three days, Baringo South has been attacked by bandits from Tiaty Constituency. Recently the government started the exercise of registration of guns and giving serial numbers. We are wondering what is happening because it is the same government who issued the guns,” Kamuren said.

“The same bandits are calling us saying they will attack tonight (Monday night). CS Interior Matiang’i, if anything happens to our people then you will be held responsible,” he said.