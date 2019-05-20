State talks to protect Kenyan workers overseas

• Agreements have been initiated in key labour destination countries including Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. Agreements have been reached with Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
• Kenyans get entrapped in slavery and deplorable working conditions through the promise of good jobs and pay abroad. Agents in Kenya strictly vetted.
The government plans to protect Kenyans in the diaspora from exploitation.
The National Employment Authority, which is mandated to protect Kenyans, was officially launched by Labour CS Ukur Yatani in Nairobi on Friday.
Meanwhile, the government has stepped up negotiations to develop labour agreements with countries where many Kenyans seek opportunities.
Most countries are in the Middle East.
Agreements have been concluded with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Discussions are underway with Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.
Employees who leave the country for work will be required to register with Kenyan embassies or consulates as soon as they land and give details of employers and addresses for easy tracing.
On Friday Yatani said the agreements are focus on salaries, general welfare and living conditions.
“Kenyans workers in the diaspora face diverse challenges, which include deplorable working conditions, human rights violations, exploitation and abuse sometimes leading to death,” he said.
The ministry has also been vetting recruitment agencies which have on several occasions been accused of human trafficking.
“Before, we had more than 1,100 recruitment agencies operating on their own without even having a physical address, but after vetting, the number drastically dropped to 117,” Yatani said.
With more than 40,000 Kenyan migrants in the diaspora, personal accounts of girls in captivity are disquieting.
Upon entry, most workers are required to surrender their travel documents to their employers. They also surrender their travel documents, their dignity and human rights.
The most common violations include sexual assault, overwork with no pay, torture, lack of privacy and starvation.
As slavering has been outlawed in most countries, it is believed employers use contracts to legitimise and camouflage this custom.
This problem starts with unscrupulous job recruitment agents, who have complex international networks shipping out unsuspecting workers.
In the past, some Kenyans have been kidnapped.
The authority’s mandate also includes facilitation of employment of Kenyans in the private sector, increasing employment of Kenyans in the national and county governments, promotion of equity and diversity and elimination of discrimination in employment.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)