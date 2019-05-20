State talks to protect Kenyan workers overseas

The government plans to protect Kenyans in the diaspora from exploitation.

The National Employment Authority, which is mandated to protect Kenyans, was officially launched by Labour CS Ukur Yatani in Nairobi on Friday.

Meanwhile, the government has stepped up negotiations to develop labour agreements with countries where many Kenyans seek opportunities.

Most countries are in the Middle East.

Agreements have been concluded with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Discussions are underway with Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Employees who leave the country for work will be required to register with Kenyan embassies or consulates as soon as they land and give details of employers and addresses for easy tracing.

On Friday Yatani said the agreements are focus on salaries, general welfare and living conditions.

“Kenyans workers in the diaspora face diverse challenges, which include deplorable working conditions, human rights violations, exploitation and abuse sometimes leading to death,” he said.