Naivasha bridge that collapsed after tremor still unrepaired

Residents of Naivasha and motorists using the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road have lashed out at the Kenya National Highways Authority for failing to repair a bridge that collapsed two months ago.

The residents of Mirera have complained about dust from a diversion that was curved from the main road.

The residents have warned they will close the road in the coming week to force the authority to either water the diversion or reopen the main road.

In March, a section of a bridge connecting Naivasha to Mai Mahiu town collapsed with authorities attributing this to a tremor that hit parts of the country.

According to one of the affected residents, Joshua Kiragu, the dust had affected their houses, water source and crops.

He said for the first week after the main road was closed, Kenha officials had been watering the road but this had since stopped.

“We are undergoing untold suffering due to dust from passing vehicles and we are calling on Kenha to act before we take to the streets,” he said.

Another farmer, Jecinta Njeri, said the area was no longer inhabitable due to the dust.

She said children and old people were the most affected by the dust because of chest complications.

“We have had enough and we are ready to block this section of the road to compel Kenha to reopen the closed section of the road,” she said.

A senior officer from Kenha and who is not authorised to speak to the press said they had tendered for the rehabilitation of the bridge.

“There are certain processes that have to be followed in the government before the bridge is repaired and we are asking for patience as the issue is addressed,” the officer said.

Earlier, Naivasha MP Jane Kihara and local traders had expressed concern over the status of the nearby Moi South Lake Road that is in deplorable condition.

“Through this road, the government earns billions of shillings every year but for reasons better known by the road officers and the contractor the project has stalled,” she said.

The road leads to a geothermal-rich area of Olkaria, to various power plants owned by Kengen, flower farms, tens of hotels and the world-renowned Hellsgate national park.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)