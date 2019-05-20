MP Walukhe, former CS's mother linked to maize scam

Court has found Sirisia MP John Walukhe and mother to former environment CS Judy Wakhungu have a case to answer over the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) scam case.

The two and Erad supplies limited were put on their defense by Magistrate Elizabeth Juma.

"Going by the evidence adduced by the prosecution side the court is certain that a Prima face case has been made against the three to warrant them being placed in their defence," said the court.

The case involves Grace Wakhungu a director of Erad and Walukhe.

Waluke is accused of altering a false document.

It is alleged on February 24, 2009, being the director of Erad, he knowingly and fraudulently altered a false invoice for the sum of $1,146,000 (Sh114 million) to be used as evidence in the arbitration dispute between his company and the National Cereals and Produce Board.

The alleged uttered invoice was to be used to support a claim for cost of storage of 40,000 tonnes of maize that was incurred by Chelsea Freight.

