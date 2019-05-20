STARVING RESIDENTS MIGRATE

Drought hurts Huduma Namba listing in Turkana

Governor Nanok appeals to the national government to release more relief food so more people can register

In Summary

• Pastoralists have been migrating in search of water and pasture.

• The registration was to end on Saturday but was extended to 6pm on May 25.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok registers for Huduma Namba at his office in Lodwar
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

 

The devastating drought in Turkana has derailed the Huduma Namba registration because hungry people don't bother.

Starving residents are unable to turn up for the listing as they go in search of water and pasture.

Governor Josphat Nanok has appealed to the national government to release additional relief food so details of more people can be captured in the National Integrated Identity Management System.

He said the county government is struggling to distribute relief food to residents in areas hard hit by drought.

"Drought has been a big challenge. It has left many starving. I urge the national government, through DP [William] Ruto, to ensure residents get more relief food," Nanok said during the DP Ruto's tour of the county.

Across the county, many water sources have dried up. Animals are emaciated. Pastoralists have been migrating. Some even cross into neighbouring Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia. 

However, Petroleum and Mining CS John Munyes said the registration drive started at a slow pace but is now gathering momentum. He blamed the low turnout at the initial stages on power problems. 

 "Turkana has challenges for NIIMS registration exercise because of electricity. We need to charge the gadgets and get back to the field for the process and it's consuming our time," he said.

"We need more resources to ensure we have a solar system to charge our gadgets whenever conducting the exercise in remote regions."

The registration was to end on Saturday but was extended to 6pm on May 25. President Uhuru Kenyatta gave the directive.

(Edited by F.Orieny)

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
News
20 May 2019 - 00:00

