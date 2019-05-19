Madaraka Express goes online from June

SGR commuters will no longer need to travel to the various stations to cancel or change their tickets.

Starting June 1, passengers on Madaraka Express will be able to access the services online.

Kenya Railways acting managing director Philip Mainga said digital will see users cancel their tickets or change their travel itinerary.

Speaking to the Star on Saturday, Mainga said the new system will come as reprieve to passengers who were initially forced to travel to the SGR stations in Nairobi or Mombasa in-case they wanted to change their travel plans.

“Passengers will also have an option of seeking refund among other digital services from the comfort of their homes using mobile phones."

Mainga said requests for rescheduling and refunds will be accepted 48 and 72 hours before time of travel for individuals and groups respectively.

He said the upgrade followed a steady growth in customer base, not only of locals but also foreign nationals who have added the train to their safari plans.

“We had to upgrade our systems to suit the ever changing customer needs and demands. As a corporation our goal is to offer world class service and experience to our customers,” he said.Standard Gauge Railway train service was recently listed among 13 best rail tours.The train service was launched two years ago and provides the link between the coast and Amboseli and Tsavo West national parks.