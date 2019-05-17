Wa Iria, Kang'ata clash in Parliament over audit report

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Senator Irungu Kanga'ata on Friday clashed before a parliamentary committee.

Wa Iria, who appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee , accused Kang'ata of using issues raised by the Auditor General to incite the residents against his administration.

"Kang'ata was all over TV and radio inciting residents just hours before I appeared before this committee," Wa Iria said.

"He goes all over to incite people even on matters that are not related to the audit queries."

Kang'ata hit back, saying he addressed residents on serious matters raised by the auditor concerning financial operations at the county government

" I don't see why the governor is becoming jittery when we ask these issues," he said.

In March, the Auditor General raised queries over several trips to Mombasa by Murang’a MCAs.

There was lack of supporting documents for Sh83 million spent.

The auditor flagged the trips, saying they were paid by the executive, yet the county assembly has its own budget for such activities.