HIDDEN IN MAIZE SACK

Two nabbed with 8kg ivory in Mombasa

City used both as destination and transit route for illegal animal parts

In Summary

•  The ivory was concealed in a sack of maize

• The consignment was from Kitale

The ivory displayed outside Central Police Station Mombasa on Monday.
The ivory displayed outside Central Police Station Mombasa on Monday.
Image: ANDREW KASUKU

Two suspects will appear in court today after they were yesterday arrested at Mwembe Tayari in Mombasa with ivory concealed in a sack of maize. 

Acting on intelligence, the Kenya Wildlife Service officers laid a trap at the bus terminal and nabbed suspects Japheth Bakari and Samo Ali after they alighted from Kitale.

Police could not immediately establish the value of the eight pieces of ivory weighing 8kg.

 

Ali, a 25-year-old second-year student from Moi University, Kitale campus, said he did not know the maize sack had ivory in it. He said he was travelling to Mombasa to meet his family.

"This is a warning to other people who think they can kill our animals and escape the law," Mombasa police commander Johnstone Ipara said. 

He was briefing journalists at Central Police Station where the two are held.

Coast KWS conservation assistant director Arthur Tuda said Mombasa is a central point by traffickers to market their illegal animal trophies.

Tuda said the elephants could have been killed in Mt Elgon.

In December last year, police in Kaloleni arrested a man with 11 pieces of ivory weighing 55kg at a forest in Tsangatsini, Kaloleni, Kilifi county.

Mombasa is used both as a destination and transit route of animal parts as smugglers compromise some control agencts at the Mombasa Port in order to transact business.

Three arrested with bhang, pangas in Mombasa

Three suspects have been arrested in Mombasa for having 209 rolls of bhang and 750 tablets of rohypnol, locally known as bugizi.The suspects, two of ...
News
3 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANDREW KASUKU
News
17 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  2. How to thrive in farming without rain or land
    19h ago Big Read

  3. Nigerians arrested for 'eating during Ramadan fast'
    15h ago Africa

  4. Pay we set you free: How cops trap motorists
    1d ago Big Read

  5. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    18h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos