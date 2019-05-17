Students sue Kenya School of Law over admission

Eight prospective students have sued after they were denied admission to the Kenya School of Law despite qualifying.

Kihara Mercy, Mwashigadi Mbala, Abdi Ally, Somow Hamdi, Khanbhai Mustansir, Michelle Wanyee and Sarah Mwangi told court that they studied law at Riara University.

Upon obtaining a law degree, they applied to be admitted KSL for the academic year 2019/2020.

However the school denied them admission after subjecting them to what they call "illegal criteria" contrary to provisions of the law.

They say they were never given opportunity to defend themselves nor were they notified of the intention to reject their applications.

They believe the decision to reject their admission which was administrative in nature was contrary to the rule of fair administrative action and rules of natural justice.

They want the court to give them a temporary order to allow them to be admitted immediately into the advocates training program for the academic year 2019/2020.

The rejection, they said, amounts to violation of their right to education.

The eight say their legitimate expectation that they would be admitted to KSL was breached given that they completed their degree at a university approved and regulated by the Council for Legal Education.