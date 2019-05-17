Senator faults MPs plan to slash counties allocation

Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni has faulted the National Assembly over its plan to reduce funding to county governments.

The senator on Wednesday said it was unfair for MPs to push for reduction of funds to counties from Sh330 billion to Sh310 billion.

“Enemies of development are the people who sit in the National Assembly. We are going to rise against the plot by the National Assembly to slash funding for the county governments,” the senator said.

He said the devolved units need enough funding for development.

“Some counties have not fully developed due to lack of funds. That is why we are really fighting to ensure counties are funded fully to enhance development,” Omeogeni said.

He urged senators to ensure the interests of the people are prioritised.

"Let us stand and fight for our people in counties so that enough funds can be sent back to the counties for development," the lawmaker said.