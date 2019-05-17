New lot of PSVs to be disability-friendly

The mishandling of people living with disabilities in public service vehicles will be minimised after NTSA's decision that such vehicles be modified.

The modification is intended to address the concerns of those living with disabilities.

"We now have safer vehicles and in the new lot, persons with disabilities will be able to use the vehicles," National Transport and Safety Authority official Christine Ogut said the unveiling of a disability-friendly PSV.

Persons living with disabilities had requested for the development of a transport system inclusive of all people in Kenya.

National Gender and Equality commission Joyce Mutinda said the public transport services were discriminatory.

"We have heard that they have to wait for three hours to board vehicles and this is because of lack of policy and frameworks," Mutinda said.

The people living with disabilities complained that they are mishandled by matatu conductors, who use derogatory language. They said drivers change routes which disorient visually impaired people.

Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi said the government should design roads to accommodate buses for people living with disabilities.

"We need to address these issues in a wholesome manner to include also airports. We also need to address them from a design point of view," Wanyonyi said.

Nominated MP Dennitah Ghati said the BRT buses need to be accessible to persons living with a disability.

"When it comes to issues of persons with a disability, there is no politics. We want dignity while travelling," she said.

