Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala arrested in Kisumu

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been arrested.

He was intercepted in Kisumu on Friday by DCI officers and driven to Kisumu Central police Station under tight security.

It still remains unclear the reason behind his arrest but one of the officers said he was apprehended over incitement allegations.

Nyanza Regional Police Commander Vincent Makokha confirmed the arrest.

He, however, declined to reveal more information.

"It is true we have him in our custody but for now I cannot tell much of the matter," he said.

In the morning, Mayoni MCA Libinus Odour was arrested over rising insecurity in the area.