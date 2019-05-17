Four heroin-trafficking cousins jailed for 2 years

Four Tanzania cousins accused of trafficking 4.3kg heroin worth Sh13 million to Hong Kong through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport were yesterday sent to jail for two years and fined Sh1 million.

Twayba Hashim, Tina Martin, Omary Saidi and Rehema Ramadhan were arrested in March 2014 while trying to move the drug to Hong Kong.

They were charged in a Kibera court and pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecution presented 13 witnesses.

Police said they found three women and a male passenger in the departure section of JKIA about to board a plane to Hong Kong through Bangkok, Thailand.

Upon suspicion, police searched them for narcotics but found none.

They placed them under observation for hours and the suspects emitted the drugs.

The accused said they were cousins selling clothes and other items in Tanzania.

They said police forcefully planted the drugs on them.

Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani said said the prosecution had proved its case.