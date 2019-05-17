Cops pre-trial for pupil's murder begins on May 30

Pre-trial hearings in the murder case of a 17-year-old Kilifi pupil will begin on May 30 at Malindi High Court.

Police constables Simeon Ayodo and Amos Kipsang' have been accused of shooting Katana Kazungu dead on June 26 last year at Tsangatsini village in Kaloleni.

The officers denied the charge and were released on a Sh1 million bond each.

On Thursday, they appeared before Justice Reuben Nyakundi where the pre-trial hearing date was set.

The officers allegedly shot the Standard 7 pupil as he and students of Ndatani Primary School pushed a truck that had stalled, records from Muslims for Human Rights group show. Muhuri is acting on behalf of Kazungu's family.

The NGO’s report indicates the vehicle was transporting ballast from a nearby quarry when it got stuck after a heavy downpour.

Kazungu pushed the truck hoping for a stipend according to a statement by his family. Police claimed the truck was stolen.

They fired at the group, killing Kazungu on the spot, a statement by Muhuri says. The suspects were suspended following the shooting.

There was pressure from the police department and some local administrators to bury the victim's body without a postmortem examination.

Pathologists conducted an autopsy on July 3 at Mombasa Level 5 Teaching and Referral Hospital.

It probed the murder for seven months before forwarding the file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The examination report showed the bullet that killed Kazungu hit the stomach, pierced his back and passed through the heart before breaking a rib.

Independent Policing Oversight Authority corroborated the rights group’s statements.

On January 12 this year, the Malindi high court issued a warrant of arrest against the two cops.

The duo presented selves before the court on February 12.

Then Judge Weldon Korir ordered a psychiatric test done at Malindi District Hospital. Meanwhile, the officers remained locked at Malindi police station until February 15.

Doctors’ report showed the two are fit to stand trial.

The police officers denied murdering Kazungu and were remanded at Malindi Prison.