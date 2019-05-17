CA officials arrested over faulty procurement get bail

The court on Friday ordered the release of six Communication Authority staffers arraigned for failing to comply with procurement laws on Sh500,000 bail or Sh1.5 million bond.

Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti also ordered that the accused not access CAK offices except in the company of the investigating officer.

A total of nine people were charged, but only six appeared before court.

Three, through their lawyer, said they had not been summoned to appear before court.

The nine accused are Joyce Nyambache, Peris Nkonge, Stanley Kibe, John Omo, Leo Kibet, Muthusi Mutua, Vincent Ngudi, Jane Rotich and Philip Kiplang’at.

EACC detectives on Thursday arrested six CA officials.

This is after DPP Noordin Haji approved their prosecution.

The commission compiled a complete file of investigation for the DPP on January 16.

The anti-corruption agency said three more suspects connected to the case were still at large.

The three are Muthusi (former CAK director), Nkonge and Omo.