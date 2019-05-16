mPedigree spreads its roots deeper into Comesa

The regional trading bloc Comesa has entered a partnership with global technology firm mPedigree to expand the company's agro-inputs protection technology.

For countries like Kenya where the technology is already in uses securing agro-inputs like seeds and fertiliser, the new partnership promises deeper penetration into the country's supply chains and access to new ecosystem support.

This move makes Comesa the first regional trading bloc to launch an online seed label verification system in Africa and globally and made possible by mPedigree’s GoldKeys technology.

mPedigree is a global leader in the use of mobile and web technologies in securing products against faking, counterfeiting and diversion.

“The system will assist the region to not only eliminate cases of fake agro-inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and crop protection products but also boost trade in quality and improved certified seed,” said Selorm Branttie, mPedigree global strategy director.

Branttie spoke during the launch and Comesa secretariat training for seed companies on ordering, use and trading using the Comesa seed labels and certificates in Zambia.

The launch was done under the Comesa Alliance for Commodity Trade in Eastern and Southern Africa (ACTESA) seed programme.

Comesa covers 21 countries in Africa, across Central and East African countries including Kenya.

The event comes as the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji on Thursday withdrew criminal charges against four out of 11 people linked to substandard compound fertiliser claimed to contain mercury.

With the verification system for agro-inputs and crop protection products in place, Branttie said, farmers in the country are able to trace both source and certification of agro-inputs from their phone screen, even without internet.

It will also aid the elimination of fraudulent trade in fake agro-inputs, which has greatly contributed to the poor performance of 80 million small-holder farmers and food insecurity in the region.

“For every seed package that will have a Comesa sticker, it means the source of that seed has been documented and can be tracked by the receiving end. Comesa will work with the national seed authorities to ensure that fake agro-inputs like seeds are eradicated from the market,” said the director of industry and agriculture, Thierry Kalonji.

The Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) in September 2017 launched a text-based service to protect farmers from fake seeds powered by mPedigree.

Kephis MD Esther Kimani said the move was aimed at rooting out unscrupulous traders who sell untested seed varieties that perform poorly, causing farmers losses.

“These fake seed sellers have also been the cause of food shortages that make Kenya spend billions of shillings on imports annually. The new security service targets small scale farmers who buy between one and five-kilogramme packets of seeds,” Kimani said.