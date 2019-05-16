Former judge seeks to stop expulsion from Nairobi Club

Former High Court Judge Mary Ang'awa has challenged the decision by the Nairobi Club to expel her and two others from the club.

Ang’awa, Jane Thirikali and Prof Joseph Kieyah have jointly sued the club and its CEO arguing that they were unlawfully expelled even though there was an order barring the club from doing so.

The trio wants the court to issue conservatory orders staying their January 15 ouster.

They also want the court to compel the club administration to allow them take part in the Annual General Meeting slated for next week Friday including the election of new officials.

They say that unless their membership is reinstated they will be disenfranchised and deprived of their fundamental rights of freedom of association.

“Despite the order and in complete contravention of their rights to the membership of the club they were expelled as members and were denied access to the club by Askaris,” reads the court document.

Ang'awa in an affidavit says that she is a life member of the club which membership cannot be taken away from her in the manner adopted by the CEO

“Life members cannot be ousted from the club in the manner in which I was thrown out,” Ang’awa says.

She says the decision to expel them amounts to rigging the forthcoming elections since they will be denied the chance to vote.

“The club has posted notice of our illegal expulsion on the Notice boards of the club and all affiliate clubs notifying the members that were are not welcome at the club,” the former judge claims.

