Uhuru leaves for one day visit to Rwanda

President Uhuru Kenyatta departs from JKIA /FILE
President Uhuru Kenyatta has left the country for a one-day official visit to Rwanda.

While in Kigali, Uhuru is scheduled to attend and address the 2019 Transform Africa Summit of the Smart Africa Initiative.

 

In March, Uhuru visited Rwanda and Uganda and held private talks with Presidents Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni.

The President began with a visit to Rwanda and then briefly stopped at State House in Entebbe, Uganda, on his way back to Nairobi.

by STAR REPORTER
15 May 2019 - 10:20

