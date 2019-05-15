Target governors in corruption war - Senator

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua on Wednesday urged the government to train its guns on governors in the war against corruption.

“Quite a number of governors are presiding over criminally corrupt enterprises where they are ripping off the public with abandon,” Wambua told the Star on phone.

He said it was time the fight against graft was taken beyond rhetoric. “There was a time to talk. People have said enough and there isn’t much to talk about now. It is time for action,” said Wambua.

The senator said plunderers of public resources in county governments are so brazen that they are stealing even from hospitals.

“These people are worse than murderers because when you steal from people who end up dying, you have caused their death,” he said.

He said corrupt governors should be pursued as individuals.

“We must draw a line between the governors and the county executive arms of the county governments. Governors are individual and the executive is an institution,” Wambua said.

Wambua said the crackdown on governors should not stop with only those who have been charged as there are still many more who should be investigated.