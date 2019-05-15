SRC to sue over MPs' house allowance, make legislators pay back cash

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has said it will sue to stop MPs from getting house allowances.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich also said it will seek to recover any money already paid.

She said parliamentarians are already enjoying allowances gazetted by the SRC.

“Payment of the house allowance to MPs and senators amounts to double payment of a benefit which is already included by SRC in the gross pay,” Mengich said.

She said there is no state officer enjoying a house allowance outside the gross payment and any additional payments without its approval are unconstitutional.

The commission is also said that it has taken steps to ensure that all payments that do not have SRC's approval are stopped.

The commission has also raised concerns over the country’s wage bill which stood at Sh733 billion for the financial year 2017-18, saying that additional payments will affect development plans.

SRC has said parliamentarians earning more allowances will cost 50 per cent of the country’s total revenue, creating a burden to the taxpayer.

“The unconstitutional action by PARLSCOM to pay MPs and senators house allowance of Sh250,000 monthly will cost taxpayers an extra Sh104 million every month, which is Sh1.2 billion annually."

The SRC has also said the allowances awarded to MPs will create inequity in remuneration and benefits for state officers, but will also lead to demands for house allowance by other state officers.

MPs took advantage of the October 2018 judgment by Justice Chacha Mwita who ruled that deputy governors just like other state officers are entitled to house allowance.

They awarded themselves the backdated allowance in their April pay.

Each of the 416 MPs received Sh2.25 million over and above their monthly pay in April being the backdated amount for the contentious allowance.