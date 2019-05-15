Safaricom and Unicef launch free critical data platform

Kenyans will be able to participate in critical discussions and voice their opinions from their phones after the launch of a mobile-packaged content platform by Unicef and Safaricom.

This is after Unicef, in partnership with Safaricom, on Tuesday launched a mobile-packaged content platform to help bridge the digital divide and increase access to critical information.

The free ‘Internet of Good Things’ platform was launched yesterday and will be accessible on the Safaricom line even on low-end devices and basic web-enabled mobile phones.

“The content will be in English and Kiswahili but we are considering translating in other local languages because we acknowledge not everyone is literate,” Unicef regional communication specialist Pricilla Ofori-Amonfo said.

It contains information on ending violence, positive parenting, enables one to recognise violence and how to report, safe sexual health information, menstrual hygiene and environmental protection among others.

"Young people and caregivers will be able to access information, hence more children and young people can be protected from violence, harm and diseases and can grow to their full potential," Unicef's officer in charge of Kenya Parizia DiGiovanni said.

"To address accessibility, we are pricing our phones for as low as Sh3,500 to deepen penetration," Safaricom's head of corporate responsibility Sanda Ojiambo said.

Ofori-Amonfo noted that many communities in the country lack access to life-saving information.

Adolescents, especially girls are vulnerable to malnutrition, child marriage, female genital mutilation, physical, sexual and gender-based violence, early unintended pregnancies and HIV and Aids, she noted.

"Without access to information, these challenges and vulnerabilities can continue to compound," she said.

Unicef is committed to reaching the most disadvantaged populations and marginalised communities.

Kenya is the 63rd country to join the platform and can be accessed on http://ke.goodinternet.org/

