Kajiado registers 600, 000 for Huduma Namba

With only three days to the end of Huduma Namba registration, 600, 000 residents of Kajiado county have been, county commissioner Joshua Nkanatha has said.

Nkanatha said on Wednesday, 200, 000 people have not registered from a possible 800, 000.

Nkanatha said he does not foresee extension of the deadline after Saturday.

Residents of Kitengela and Kajiado town claimed the process of acquiring Huduma Namba is tedious and “time wasting” and pleaded with the government to add more days.

“We are not forcing people to register for the Huduma Namba, just as we have never forced anyone to acquire a PIN. Those who understand the importance of a PIN will tell you what we mean when we say this number is necessary,” Nkanatha said.