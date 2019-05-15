Fake KDF captain to stay in police cells over forgery

A Makadara court has allowed police in Dandora to hold a man who presented himself as a Kenya Defence Forces captain to allegedly defraud the public.

Vincent Leshan and his accomplice Vincent Wabwire were on Tuesday remanded at Dandora police station after the investigating officer told the court he needed time for more investigations.

Makadara senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji granted the police three days.

Police officer Josphat Wafula said Wabwire was arrested on May 11 at 9pm while Leshan was arrested two days later for the offences of forgery.

Police say Leshan has been impersonating a KDF captain since 2007 and has used the same position to obtain money.

On February 4, the two are alleged to have made without authority, a document purported to be calling letter to the KDF recruitment.

The officer said Leshan impersonated a KDF officer in the rank of captain and produced an identification card that appeared to be a fake card.

"There is need to conduct extensive investigations, authenticate the calling letter and the KDF identity card, record comprehensive statements and also endeavour to arrest the other culprits who are believed to have committed the crime,” Wafula told the court.

The case will be mentioned on May 16.

