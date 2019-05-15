Absentee pharmacists put on notice

Professionals who leave their licensed pharmacies in the hands of quacks or unqualified staff have been put on notice.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board officials have said this is putting lives of millions of Kenyans in danger.

“Consumers are being put at risk by individuals who put financial gains above patient safety. The Board will not relent until all the illegal premises are closed down,” PPB chairman Jackson Kioko said yesterday.

Statistics from the board show 3,383 pharmacies have been inspected from July 1, 2018 to date, and 738 arrests made. The Board has also introduced the use of closure notices with unique serial numbers, which will be displayed on the doors of affected chemists.

The notices will act as a warning to the public to keep off such chemists.

Kenyans have been advised to use the Health Safety Code displayed in registered chemists to verify their legality.

The board is this week targeting pharmacies that illegally sell medical products to consumers in the Coast region.

The crackdown led by Kioko aims to combat the unlawful sale and distribution of medical products by unregistered outlets and personnel.

Kioko, who was accompanied by PPB member Mary Kisingu and CEO Fred Siyoi among, others closed down Get Well Pharmacy in Bamburi for operating without licenses from the PPB and an illegal clinic.

Kioko told practitioners who have not renewed their premise or practice license to do so, noting the board was reviewing the guidelines on Good Distribution Practices to ensure effective regulation of pharmacies and control of the profession.

Siyoi on his part said the board provides consumers with information to identify a legal pharmacy and information on how to buy medicine safely through the Health Safety Code.

“This can be accessed through a free mobile phone SMS code 21031. The SMS code banner should be displayed on the windows of all pharmacies and customers should always verify the authenticity of the outlet using the displayed banner SMS code before buying medicines,’’ he said.

He advised the practitioners to pick their Banners from the Board.

The code enables any customer to ascertain the identity by name and location of legitimate pharmacists registered by the PPB.

The free SMS code 21031 gives all the registration details of legitimate pharmacists and the location of their premises.

The Board members are in the coastal region on a fact-finding visit and pharmaceutical stakeholder engagement.