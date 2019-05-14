You will suffer without Huduma Namba - state

The government has said that those who do not register for Huduma Namba might face challenges accessing public services.

The inter-ministerial committee on Huduma Namba led by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i said the exercise is meant to ease delivery and provision of services by the government.

"Those who will not have registered might have issues with things such as tracing physical documents so that they are served," he said.

The services include registration of birth certificates, land registration, replacement of lost exam certificates, civil marriages, getting initial identification cards and issuance of single business permits.

Other services are issuance of death certificates, claims for pensions, filing tax return, application for title deeds and applying and renewal of government documents.

The government has maintained that it will not extend Huduma Namba registration due to financial constraints.

The mass registration which began on March 15 this year will end on Saturday, May 18.

"Now that the exercise is coming to an end, I would like to urge all Kenyans to turn up in large numbers," Matiang'i said.

He revealed 31 million Kenyans have so far registered.

"The turnout has been very impressive so far and it is impressive to note that this has been achieved using local resources," he said.

The government expects over 40 million Kenyans to have registered by the end of the exercise.

To cater for the growing demand, the inter-ministerial committee decided that registration centres will now operate from 6 am to 6 pm countrywide.

"At some point the President had directed us to start at 6am in urban areas and we started in Nairobi, Nyeri, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Mombasa and some other places," he said.

"But because this is the last week, all centres will be open from 6am so that those who have not registered have no excuse."

The interior CS said those who will not have registered by Saturday can do so at their assistant chief's office.

"The focus of the assistant chief at the moment is on registration but I am very afraid that after that there are very many things the assistant chiefs will focus on," he said.

Matiang'i also revealed that the exercise had been rolled out in the diaspora on Monday last week.

"We have 154 registration kits distributed across our 54 missions around the world and from reports we have received, the exercise is going on well," he said.

He attributed the delay in beginning the exercise abroad to training some officials from the missions on how to use the equipment.

Registration in the diaspora is scheduled to end on June 20 and the documents required include passports, alien ID or refugee card as appropriate.

Information and Communication Technology CS Joe Mucheru said the Huduma Namba would be available by the end of July.

He assured Kenyans that the data they submitted to the government is safe and not accessible to just anyone.

"We already have the Access to information Act in place so people cannot access your data from government anyhow. There is a way and a clear process on how data can be accessed," he said.

Mucheru said Cabinet had passed the Privacy and Data Protection policy.

"We are in the process through the National Assembly and the Senate of actually getting the Privacy and Data Protection Bill passed," he said.

The Data Protection Bill states that government agencies should not collect data on a person’s race and ethnic origin, religious beliefs, political persuasions or health status.

Mucheru stated that Huduma Namba would enable Kenyans get services in the government and also in the private sector.

He also said that an online portal would be available at Huduma centres after July for those who wanted to update their information.