Uhuru holds talks with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday held talks with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

Their discussion focused on bolstering the historical bilateral ties between Kenya and Ethiopia. President Zewde, who is in the country on a one-day official visit, was received by Uhuru and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

She was accompanied by Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem Tekea.

Zewde discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest to the two nations, key among them being the ongoing engagements aimed at deepening diplomatic and bilateral ties between the neighbouring countries.

Last month, Ethiopia denied claims it was turning its back on Kenya.

Meles said Ethiopia's decision to seek partnerships with other neighbours to have more access to the sea did not imply Kenya was being thrown under the bus.

Meles said Ethiopia is not seeking to compete with Kenya on any front and will remain a strategic partner.

Kenya and Ethiopia enjoy an elevated relationship with a Bi-National Commission, which is the highest level of structured bilateral cooperation.

Uhuru later hosted a luncheon. Present were Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Cabinet Secretaries Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs), Ukur Yatani (Labour and Social Protection), Amina Mohamed (Sports, Culture and Heritage), Rachel Omamo (Defence) and Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Catherine Mwangi.

Others were Ambassadors Marta Eugenia Ruiz of Costa Rica, Elizabeth Ines Taylor Jay of Colombia and High Commissioner Fransisca-Ashietey Odunton of Ghana.