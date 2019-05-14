NAKURU THUGS

Police shoot dead Nakuru gangster, five accomplices escape

Five other suspects managed to escape during the raid.

Police on Tuesday gunned down a gangster who had been terrorising residents at Rhoda Market, Nakuru.

Five other suspects escaped.

Detectives, acting on a tip-off from the public, raided a house they had been hiding in.

Gas cylinders, pangas and a knife were confiscated during the operation.

A manhunt for the other five suspects is ongoing.

Two suspected robbers were shot dead last year by police officers at Manyani Estate in Nakuru after a robbery incident.

The two were among four robbers who had broken into a house and stolen household goods.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
14 May 2019 - 11:50

