Police shoot dead Nakuru gangster, five accomplices escape

Police on Tuesday gunned down a gangster who had been terrorising residents at Rhoda Market, Nakuru.

Five other suspects escaped.

Detectives, acting on a tip-off from the public, raided a house they had been hiding in.

Gas cylinders, pangas and a knife were confiscated during the operation.

A manhunt for the other five suspects is ongoing.

Two suspected robbers were shot dead last year by police officers at Manyani Estate in Nakuru after a robbery incident.

The two were among four robbers who had broken into a house and stolen household goods.