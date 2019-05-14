Muturi launches Huduma Namba registration in Ukraine

The Interior and Foreign Affairs ministries have been urged to make it easier for Kenyans in the diaspora to register for Huduma Namba and e-passports.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi made the statement in Kyiv,Ukraine, on Tuesday when he launched Huduma Namba registration.

The Speaker said the majority of students on scholarships may have invalid visas when the deadline for registration for the e-passports lapses on September 1.

Muturi said he raised concerns on the challenges Kenyans in the diaspora face in accessing registration centres in embassies abroad.

The Speaker added that he was assured by Immigrations PS Gordon Kihalangwa that the plans were underway to expedite the process before the respective deadlines set by the government.

" I spoke to PS Kihalangwa last evening when I saw the list of the six stations that are currently registering Kenyans abroad, and he has assured me that they are scaling up efforts to reach out to as many of you as possible," Muturi said.

During the meeting, Kenyan students highlighted challenges that Kenyans living in Eastern Europe are facing in regards to representation, as there are fewer Kenyan missions in the region.

The students took the opportunity to express the challenges faced by returnee students who have difficulties getting accreditation back home by various professional bodies back in Kenya, after studying abroad.

The speaker and the members of his delegation undertook to follow up the matter with the relevant government agencies.

On Monday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said that Kenyans in diaspora have until June 20 to register at Kenyan embassies.

He said the government distributed 154 KIEMS kits in 54 missions.