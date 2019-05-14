Meru bigwigs regret campaigning against Munya

Several Meru leaders want Trade CS Peter Munya to rejoin active politics as political heat between him and Governor Kiraitu Murungi gets hotter.

Senator Mithika Linturi and East African Assembly legislator Mpuru Aburi regretted campaigning for Kiraitu hoping that he would do better than Munya with his 'To Make Meru Great’ campaign manifesto.

They hailed Munya, who was the first Meru governor, for his hand in some appointments in the national government and also for his development record.

Mpuru, who spoke at Ruiga village in Imenti Central during the burial of Minority leader Ayub Bundi’s father, told Munya not to leave Meru residents like orphans thirsting for "his prudent leadership" when other CSs are openly playing politics.

“Kiraitu has discriminated against Meru residents. No equal distribution of resources, skewed job opportunities, no development. Now Tigania, Igembe and Imenti are crying. We fought you (Munya) thinking Kiraitu was development conscious. I can see CSs Mwangi Kiunjuri, Najib Balala and Eugene Wamalwa are actively involved in politics, come back and rescue our people,” the Eala MP said.

Linturi said residents have many questions.

"I thank and congratulate Munya for prudent absorption of development money during his tenure. I have received emails from the Auditor General and Controller of Budget and by April 30, Kiraitu’s administration had utilised only 26 per cent of a total development budget of Sh4.6 billion yet we are left with only two months’ to the end of the financial year,” Linturi said.

Tens of MCAs including Elius Murega (Municipality) Julius Mbijiwe (Mwanganthia) and George Kaliunga claimed the county is on its "deathbed" and something needs to be done urgently.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu accused the critics of trying to sabotage ongoing projects by "lying to residents that the regime has failed".

He highlighted several projects including Meru Youth Service, a milk programme, 1oo annual boreholes, cabro pavements, some Sh250 million used on bursaries and Sh300 million used to purchase drugs among others.

Ntuchiu said no money has been misused by Murungi's administration.

Last week, Murungi said Mpuru does not give him sleepless nights and said the MP will sing his campaign songs in 2022.

"We have sealed all loopholes they used to steal money and we are not going to please anyone with public funds," the governor told the Star on phone.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)