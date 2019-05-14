Former Civil Service head Jeremiah Kiereini is dead

In Summary

• He was Kenya’s third head of civil service born in 1929.

Businessman Jeremiah Kiereini in Nairobi on October 5, 2014, Enos Teche
Businessman Jeremiah Kiereini in Nairobi on October 5, 2014, Enos Teche

Former Civil Service head and city Billionaire Jeremiah Kiereini is dead.

Kiereini died on Tuesday in Nairobi aged 90, the family said.

He was Kenya’s third head of civil service born in 1929.

He was a businessman with interests in real estate, insurance, coffee farming and the hotel industry.

He was also a former CMC Motors chairman. 

After retirement from the public service, Mr Kiereini transitioned into the private sector by being appointed Chairman of the Kenya Breweries Board (KBL) in 1988, a company he later transformed into the East African Breweries Limited.

The late Kiereini served on the boards of several companies including Unga Group Limited, CMC Holdings, CFC Stanbic, Heritage Insurance and CFC Life among others.

Kiereini's son Githae was found dead at his Karen home in 2017.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
14 May 2019 - 10:03

Most Popular

  1. 'A Polished patriot', Uhuru mourns Jeremiah Kiereini
    8m ago News

  2. Former Civil Service head Jeremiah Kiereini is dead
    38m ago News

  3. KRA staff planning go-slow to protest arrest of 80 ...
    18h ago News

  4. Have sex marathons daily, Jack Ma tells employees
    1h ago World

  5. Seefar apartment owners wait on Nema to act
    1h ago News

Latest Videos