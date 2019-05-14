Former Civil Service head Jeremiah Kiereini is dead

Former Civil Service head and city Billionaire Jeremiah Kiereini is dead.

Kiereini died on Tuesday in Nairobi aged 90, the family said.

He was Kenya’s third head of civil service born in 1929.

He was a businessman with interests in real estate, insurance, coffee farming and the hotel industry.

He was also a former CMC Motors chairman.

After retirement from the public service, Mr Kiereini transitioned into the private sector by being appointed Chairman of the Kenya Breweries Board (KBL) in 1988, a company he later transformed into the East African Breweries Limited.

The late Kiereini served on the boards of several companies including Unga Group Limited, CMC Holdings, CFC Stanbic, Heritage Insurance and CFC Life among others.

Kiereini's son Githae was found dead at his Karen home in 2017.