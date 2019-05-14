16 injured after Kajiado matatu touts clash

Mashuuru deputy county commissioner Stephen Nyakundi found himself at the centre of a violent drama on Monday when matatu operators clashed in the town in Kajiado county.

Nyakundi was woken up by security personnel at 5.40am after a group of matatu operators attacked a bus and beat up its driver and 15 passengers.

“A group of operators who are supportive of Toyota Sienta and Probox-type matatus had intercepted a driver of the mini-bus and the 15 passengers in it headed to Nairobi. They were forced to come out of their vehicle before they were beaten up,” Nyakundi said.

The bus driver was hit with a blunt object and admitted to Mashuuru health centre as his passengers were treated and discharged.

Nyakundi said the fight broke out after operators of smaller matatus complained the owners of the minibus charged low fares.

The minibus charges Sh500 from Mashuuru to Nairobi while the smaller vehicles charge higher to Emali town but are not allowed to proceed to the city.

Nyakundi, who ran out of his house in shorts and a vest, said he grabbed his gun and hid in the nearby bushes after realising the raiders were a big number of youths.

“It is true I had to take cover and on approaching a nearby bush, I found five people laying ambush and when they saw the gun, two of them managed to escape. I managed to arrest three,” said Nyakundi.