16 injured after Kajiado matatu touts clash

• Police impound vehicles and arrest18 suspects as skirmishes bring Mashuuru town to a standstill.
• Matatu operators accuse bus driver of charging low fares and denying them business.
Mashuuru deputy county commissioner Stephen Nyakundi found himself at the centre of a violent drama on Monday when matatu operators clashed in the town in Kajiado county.
Nyakundi was woken up by security personnel at 5.40am after a group of matatu operators attacked a bus and beat up its driver and 15 passengers.
“A group of operators who are supportive of Toyota Sienta and Probox-type matatus had intercepted a driver of the mini-bus and the 15 passengers in it headed to Nairobi. They were forced to come out of their vehicle before they were beaten up,” Nyakundi said.
The bus driver was hit with a blunt object and admitted to Mashuuru health centre as his passengers were treated and discharged.
Nyakundi said the fight broke out after operators of smaller matatus complained the owners of the minibus charged low fares.
The minibus charges Sh500 from Mashuuru to Nairobi while the smaller vehicles charge higher to Emali town but are not allowed to proceed to the city.
Nyakundi, who ran out of his house in shorts and a vest, said he grabbed his gun and hid in the nearby bushes after realising the raiders were a big number of youths.
“It is true I had to take cover and on approaching a nearby bush, I found five people laying ambush and when they saw the gun, two of them managed to escape. I managed to arrest three,” said Nyakundi.
After the police secured the injured people, the gang regrouped and started throwing stones at officers.
Witnesses said after police used teargas canisters on the operators, they ran to the shops and looted fresh water and other soft drinks as security officers shot in the air.
By 2pm, police had arrested 17 members of the matatu sacco and 18 vehicles were impounded at the local police station.
Lawrence Tilikia said the minibus was traveling to Nairobi from Mashuuru when it was flagged down by the youth.
“They first of all blocked the road with five vehicles and when the driver stopped, they pulled him out and beat him unconscious,” Tilikia said.
Nyakundi said the all the arrested suspects will be taken to court.
“We have placed our security personnel in all the corners of this town and anyone attempting to cause chaos will be arrested and charged.”
Mashuuru town shut down as businessmen feared more clashes between police and the demonstrators.