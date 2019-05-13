No extension for Huduma Namba registration, says Matiang'i

The government will not extend Huduma Namba registration, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has said.

The mass registration will end on May 18. Kenyans in the diaspora have until June 20 to register. Mass registration for Kenyans in Diaspora started on May 6

Matiang'i on Monday said 31 million Kenyans have so far been captured on the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

The government has however extended the operation time in Huduma Namba registration centres. This week, registration centres will be open from 6am-6pm.

Matiang'i said no one will be forced to register.

Kenyans have also been assured that their details will be secure.

The countrywideHuduma registration exercise was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on April 2 in Machakos county.

Kenya Human Rights Commission, Nubian Rights Forum, and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights had tried to stop the exercise at Milimani Law Courts, but were overruled by the court.