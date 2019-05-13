KMTC hopes to open new centre in Kajiado

The Kenya Medical Training College is engaging the Kajiado county government to open its 66th campus in the country.

Governor Joseph Lenku, on behalf of Imbirrikani Group Ranch community and KMTC chairman Philip Kaloki, are mulling over the idea of turning the former HIV-Aids multimillion facility into a medical training centre.

On Saturday, Kaloki met with Lenku and top officials of Imbirrikani Group Ranch, where he proposed the intention of KMTC to establish a campus in the county.

Kaloki said if the community will give them the multimillion facility once managed by American philanthropist Anne Lori, they will turn it into a national medical training college, and a hospital for the community.

Lori was running the largest HIV-Aids outreach in East and Central Africa.

During the meeting, Kaloki told Lenku and the group ranch committee that should the college be given the facility, it will not only use it for training but also set up a hospital that will enhance the training of students in addition to offering health services to the community.

"Thirty per cent of all admission slots in the campus will be reserved for qualified applicants from the county," Kaloki said.

In addition, Kaloki said, expansion of Loitokitok KMTC campus will provide jobs for the youth in the county.

“Given the Imbirrikani facility, "We will open a KMTC Annex in Loitokitok in September 2019," Kaloki said.

Chicago-based Lori was forced to close down the facility after donors failed to support the multimillion project.

Imbirrikani Group Ranch chairman, Daniel Metui requested for more engagement with KMTC, while Jackson Lekume, the custodian of the facility, was told to seek Lori's view, while Lenku was tasked with informing the media of the progress.

Lori is now based in the US.

The former Imbirrikani HIV-Aids outreach facility sat of 10 acres and has all the required hospital building facilities except equipment.

It also has modern solar panels and batteries that can run electric power equipment round the clock.

Currently, the Big Life Foundation, a wildlife conservancy programme led by another American, Richard Bonham, is using a section of the facility as offices.

“We have given some of the houses to the Big Life Foundation so that they can also provide security to the multimillion facility. We did not want vandals to take advantage of the unprotected site,” Lekume said.