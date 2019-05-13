IDEMIA loses bid to block 10-year ban

The High Court has declined to suspend a 10-year ban imposed by the National Assembly on French tech firm Idemia securities.

Idemia is the technology giant behind the ongoing Huduma Namba listing.

The company was earlier known as OT-Morpho.

Justice John Mativo on Monday said there is no show of threat and the DCI has the role to investigate.

Parliament last month had recommended that the DCI and DPP undertake a probe.

"I find and hold circumstances of this case do not warrant a stay, " said the Judge.

Idemia Securities filed the case last week after MPs blacklisted it.

Parliament had recommended that Idemia be barred from conducting any business in Kenya over its alleged role in procurement malpractices at the IEBC before 2017 elections.

The company first won the Sh4 billion IEBC tender to supply 45,000 Kenya Integrated Election Management System kits used in the 2017 General Election.

They further got another Sh 2.5 billion contract to supply kits used in the October 26, 2017 repeat presidential election.

Recently, the company won yet another lucrative Sh1.7 billion tender to supply 31,500 biometric kits currently used in the National Integrated Identity Management System registration.