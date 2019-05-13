Follow due process in closing hospitals, says lobby

- Association says investigation must be conducted first before closure and all parties given fair hearing
- Report by a joint task force revealed Shalom Hospital has been violating patient care procedures
The Kenya Association of Private Hospitals has called on the government to use the same performance yardsticks for all hospitals, regardless of their ownership, size or affiliation.
Speaking in Nairobi yesterday, the association said it is not against closure of hospitals found with scandals but due process must be followed especially in a case where the hospital in question is a registered entity.
“We are not saying we are condoning some of these acts but all parties must be given fair hearing,” the association’s secretary general Timothy Olweny said.
He said abrupt closure of hospitals can only be justified in cases where the continued operation of the facility poses an immediate risk to patients.
The SG said the relevant authorities should have investigated the matter before closing Shalom Hospital in Machakos.
The hospital was closed due to alleged negligence while St Teresa in Kikuyu was shut indefinitely after a woman bled to death during delivery.
“While these remedial measures may involve the suspension or revocation of the registration of licenses of professionals and/or institutions found culpable, due process must be adhered to in strict compliance with the law,” Olweny said.
A report by a joint task force formed to investigate the circumstances that led to Baby Ethan Muendo’s death at Shalom revealed the hospital had been violating several patient care procedures.
According to the report, the hospital failed to hire senior doctors for specialised care, while the nurse in charge - often referred in hospital set ups as matron— did not know of the rota, a document with information on staff on duty.
The report states the treatment area was manned by an untrained attendant who was not allowed to prescribe or administer medication.
The team comprised of officers from the KMPDB, Nursing Council of Kenya, Clinical Officers Council, Pharmacy and Poisons Board, Ministry of Health and the county government of Machakos.
Health CS Sicily Kariuki last week said the ministry will close more hospitals to save lives of Kenyans.