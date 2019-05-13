Follow due process in closing hospitals, says lobby

The Kenya Association of Private Hospitals has called on the government to use the same performance yardsticks for all hospitals, regardless of their ownership, size or affiliation.

Speaking in Nairobi yesterday, the association said it is not against closure of hospitals found with scandals but due process must be followed especially in a case where the hospital in question is a registered entity.

“We are not saying we are condoning some of these acts but all parties must be given fair hearing,” the association’s secretary general Timothy Olweny said.

He said abrupt closure of hospitals can only be justified in cases where the continued operation of the facility poses an immediate risk to patients.

The SG said the relevant authorities should have investigated the matter before closing Shalom Hospital in Machakos.

The hospital was closed due to alleged negligence while St Teresa in Kikuyu was shut indefinitely after a woman bled to death during delivery.