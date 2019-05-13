58 teachers interdicted for failure to take CBC course

A total of 22 head teachers and their deputies in Mashuuru subcounty of Kajiado county are among 58 teachers interdicted because of alleged insubordination last week.

Following the interdiction, parents in Mashuuru led by pastor Umash ole Letuati on Sunday demanded an explanation from the county director of TSC on how their children will be taught from Monday.

In a quick response, county TSC director Jamal Ahmed said it is true he had interdicted 58 teachers, among them 22 heads, for “insubordination, negligence, and incitement.”

“They failed to participate in a three-day facilitation training of teachers on the competency-based curriculum held in all the five subcounties in Kajiado and we are not ready to negotiate with them,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed said he is aware of the crisis caused by the interdiction and that already he has organised to replace all the teachers affected.

“From tomorrow (Monday), we will be embarking on the exercise of transferring teachers from other subcounties with excess teachers to fill those slots left vacant by the interdictions,” Ahmed said.

Letuati was, however, not pleased with the explanation given by the county TSC director and claimed there was a plan to transfer non-Maasai teachers to their schools.

“This is intimidation of our own Maasai teachers because they suspect they have links with the county Knut executive secretary Elly Korinko. We are demanding that those who were interdicted should be reinstated unconditionally,” Letuati said.

When we sought Korinko’s comment on the same said, he was equally shocked that most of the teachers who were interdicted come from his home zone.

“Ahmed started a war with me when during our first education board meeting he declared that he is a Somali who does not fear anyone, even the county Knut executive secretary. He has now gone ahead to intimidate me,” Korinko said.

Ahmed claimed Korinko incited teachers not to attend the training because he has allegedly been opposed to the entire program.

The county Knut boss, however, denied the claims and said he has not in any way against the training but the way it was being conducted with head teachers being asked to fund it.

Korinko said two schools will not open on Monday because all the teachers in them were interdicted.

He said 90 per cent of the schools in the Mashuuru subcounty had one teacher interdicted in them.

“We are also saying as a union that all those interdicted should be reinstated immediately and unconditionally,” Korinko said.