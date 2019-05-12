MPs begin talks on interest caps law review

Parliamentarians have begun talks on how to navigate through the interest rate caps riddle following a court ruling which gave the August House a year to end the row.

The case followed a suit by two petitioners to have the rate caps lifted for stifling borrowing by SMEs.

Since its introduction in 2016, the rate cap has seen bank lending reduce by over 1.2 million loan accounts and SME finance drop by more than Sh13 billion.

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale has invited experts to bring their views to be factored in any possible amendments to the Banking Act.

The National Assembly in 2016 amended the law to fix the amount of interest that banks could charge on loans and issue on customer deposits.

However on March 14 this year, the High Court’s Commercial and Admiralty Division declared the law unconstitutional but gave a 12-month grace period before the ruling is enforced.

This was to give Parliament time to amend the disputed sections of the Act, work that Duale said would be among key businesses of the House.

“As one of the people who agreed to cap interest rates, I think it was important to listen to experts. Let us bring our proposals for review,” he said during a recent meeting of House leaders.

For his part, Minority leader John Mbadi asked the National Treasury to analyse the effect of the caps to ascertain to what extent the country has gained or lost business.