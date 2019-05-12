Former National Assembly Clerk Justin Bundi dies

The immediate former National Assembly Clerk Justin Bundi has died.

The career civil servant retired in March 2017.

The ex-National Assembly clerk gave an emotional speech in Mombasa during his last parliamentary retreat in February 2017.

"I will miss you badly when I leave Parliament, but will not forget your immense role in my career.”

Bundi was replaced as the August House by Michel Rotich Sialai.

More to follow...