RIP

Former National Assembly Clerk Justin Bundi dies

In Summary

• Bundi was replaced as the August House by Michel Rotich Siala

The immediate former National Assembly Clerk Justin Bundi
The immediate former National Assembly Clerk Justin Bundi
Image: FILE

The immediate former National Assembly Clerk Justin Bundi has died.

The career civil servant retired in March 2017.

The ex-National Assembly clerk gave an emotional speech in Mombasa during his last parliamentary retreat in February 2017.

 

"I will miss you badly when I leave Parliament, but will not forget your immense role in my career.”

Bundi was replaced as the August House by Michel Rotich Sialai.

More to follow...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
12 May 2019 - 17:25

Most Popular

  1. Former National Assembly Clerk Justin Bundi dies
    23m ago News

  2. Gideon's urgent message to the Meru from Mzee Moi
    1h ago News

  3. MPs begin talks on interest caps law review
    5h ago News

  4. How deep-state has slowed Uhuru's anti-graft crackdown
    11h ago News

  5. Why we're losing to the ‘white walkers’ of graft
    11h ago News

Latest Videos