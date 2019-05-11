Uhuru to host Ethiopian President Zewde next week

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to host his Ethiopian counterpart Sahle-Work Zewde at State House next week.

According to Ethiopian Embassy in Nairobi, president Zewde will be in Kenya on Tuesday for a one day official working visit.

“The main purpose of HE President Sahle-Work’s visit to Kenya is to deliberate on ways of further strengthening bilateral ties and cooperating on regional issues of common interest with the President of the Republic of Kenya HE Uhuru Kenyatta,” read a statement from the Embassy.

Insiders, however, said that the visit might have been provoked by claims that Ethiopia is seeking partnership with Somalia as it turns its back on Kenya.

Another contentious issue has been the border clashes between the neighbouring communities.

This comes amid speculations that President Uhuru Kenyatta has gone 'missing'.

Kenyans on Saturday took to Twitter to demand answers on President Uhuru Kenyatta's whereabouts.

Uhuru has not been seen in the public eye for two weeks since he departed the country for China to secure various trade deals.

Apart from securing an avocado deal with the Chinese, Uhuru witnessed the signing of two project delivery agreements totalling to Sh67.5 billion through concessional financing and Public Private Partnership (PPP).