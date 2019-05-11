Slain Chuka OCS buried in Nyeri

Chuka police station boss Joseph Kinyua was buried on Friday at Kiamariga area in Mathira in Nyeri county.

The funeral was attended by government officials from both Tharaka Nithi and Nyeri counties as well as representatives of the national government.

He was given a heroic burial with a deafening 21 gun salute as is the custom for burying serving police officers.

The 54-year-old was killed in Runyenjes, Embu in the line of duty as he pursued suspected killers of Kamaindi chief Josphat Mayau on May 1.

Kinyua was eulogised as a humble officer by both family members and politicians.

The widow Lucy Wangui said it would be hard to bear ache left in her heart.

“A million words cannot explain how it feels but one or the other must leave, one or the other must stay, one or the other must grieve, that is forever the way,” she said.

“That is the vow that was sworn, faithful till death do us part.”

She said the husband left a legacy of love and integrity within his family and to those who knew him.

“You will always have a special place in my heart, fare thee well my darling, till we meet again.”

His five children said in a joint tribute they loved Kinyua and promised to continue loving their father even in death.

“Life will never be the same without you because you are a true treasure," they said.

Kinyua's mother Cecilia Wanjiru said she was "a woman with a broken heart" having lost her firstborn son. She said Kinyua died in the most painful way.

"No parent is prepared for the loss of a child and when it happens, their world is changed forever. No mother should have to bury her child,” Wanjiru said.

Tharaka Nithi county police commander Charles Mbatu said Kinyua was a hardworking officer who related well with the people.

Judy Lamet, the Central regional commandant said he paid ultimate price just like a shepherd does while protecting a flock.

“And we as police shall not relent in the course of our duty," Lamet said.

GSU commandant Douglas Kanja asked police officers to emulate Kinyua's hard work.

Deputy IG Edward Njoroge said in a letter of condolence that the service had lost an experienced, dedicated and well-disciplined officer whose services will be missed by all cadres.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said the OCS was a good man who was resourceful, kind and development conscious.

Chuka Igamba Ng’ombe MP Patrick Munene said Kinyua him as a good man who always participated in development projects while Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha said he was a friendly officer.

She also called on people to stop taking the law into their own hands.