Siaya to get Sh250 million new market

The World Bank has allocated Sh250 million for construction of a modern market in Siaya town.

The project is meant to decongest the old dilapidated market, a senior county official said.

Lands executive Dismas Wakla said 168 new stalls will be built in five years.

“This is a World Bank fund extended to the county government as grant and we have decided to channel it into the construction of modern market,” Wakla said.

He addressed stakeholders at the Siaya Knut compound on Thursday.

Wakla said the project will be done in a transparent manner devoid of any underhand dealings. Initial plot owners will be given back their original premises.

“Traders and kiosk owners will be relocated to the adjoining arears around the market including the bus park during the exercise,” the CEC said.

Wakla said as one of the conditions required by the World Bank, they are currently in the process of recruiting municipal board members and asked those interested to apply.