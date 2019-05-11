FACELIFT

Siaya to get Sh250 million new market

World Bank-funded project will consist of 168 new stalls.

In Summary

• Project is meant to decongest the old dilapidated market.

• It will be done in a transparent manner devoid of any underhand dealings.

Siaya county council offices
NEW MARKET: Siaya county council offices
Image: FILE

The World Bank has allocated Sh250 million for construction of a modern market in Siaya town.

The project is meant to decongest the old dilapidated market, a senior county official said.

Lands executive Dismas Wakla said 168 new stalls will be built in five years.

 

“This is a World Bank fund extended to the county government as grant and we have decided to channel it into the construction of modern market,” Wakla said.

He addressed stakeholders at the Siaya Knut compound on Thursday.

Wakla said the project will be done in a transparent manner devoid of any underhand dealings. Initial plot owners will be given back their original premises.

“Traders and kiosk owners will be relocated to the adjoining arears around the market including the bus park during the exercise,” the CEC said.

Wakla said as one of the conditions required by the World Bank, they are currently in the process of recruiting municipal board members and asked those interested to apply.

MORE:

Siaya power solution

The frequent power outages in Siaya town will soon reduce with the installation of a new electricity feeder.The 30 kilovolt feeder, which will ...
Counties
4 years ago

I don't control Siaya - Oburu

Nominated MP Oburu Oginga has denied claims that he single-handedly controls the executive decisions of the Siaya government.On Sunday, Gem MP ...
News
2 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
News
11 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kuria proposes ban on raw coffee exports
    1h ago News

  2. Cash trapped state looks to private sector to build roads
    1h ago News

  3. Jumwa says decision to expel her from ODM unfair
    1h ago News

  4. Shock as Kisumu schoolgirl dies mysteriously
    1h ago News

  5. Njeru: I will serve all lawyers in JSC
    1h ago News

Latest Videos