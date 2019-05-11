Seven KU students set free over arson charge

Kenyatta University on Friday withdrew a case in Kiambu law courts against seven students over arson attacks in which the institution lost property worth nearly Sh90 million.

The KU students were charged in January last year with setting a fire that destroyed the institution's property worth Sh89,889,564.

They are David Amisi, David Morara, Dominic Orwa, Eric Mutuku, George Nguru, Trevor Agoi and Victor Wafula.

They faced another charge of maliciously damaging other property worth Sh13 million.

They all denied the offences which allegedly happened on November 16, 2017 at the university's old administration block.

Lawyer Otieno Aluoka said the seven students were set after their university dropped the case.

“We appreciate the kind of maturity and understanding that has caught up with the complainant party that was involved in this case, that is Kenyatta University, and my clients, the seven of them. It is actually dialogue other than long-drawn court battles that gives justice to people,” Otieno said.

Otieno said the seven were free to go back to college under terms that they will have to abide by.

Morara, one of the acquitted students, said he was in fourth year studying law when he was arrested over burning of the institution's administration block. He and his co-accused have wasted two years in court.

“It has been a tough journey. At one point we felt that we had been victimized and tortured because we stayed in prison for a long time, that is 47 days. We were given very harsh bond terms of Sh1 million, which is unaffordable for a normal student, but was later revised by the High Court,” Morara said.