Prisons, colleges discharge waste into rivers - Nema

Prisons and universities are among institutions discharging effluent into water bodies, the Star has learnt.

Yesterday, Nema director general Geoffrey Wahungu said 81 prisons are non-compliant with effluent discharge licenses.

"I have written to the prisons commissioner general," Wahungu told the Star at his office.

He said many institutions of higher learning with large student populations are also culpable.

Wahungu said cleaning up the Nairobi River requires all arms of the national government as it involves many complex issues.

"The Nairobi River is polluted by two sources — sewage and dumping especially in low-income suburbs."

The National Environment Management Authority has launched a Sh440 million rapid results initiative to clean up the dirty water in 100 days.

The initiative was launched on Wednesday at Nema's headquarters at South C Nairobi.

Nema is engaging CS Keriako Tobiko and the Treasury, appealing for increased resources and personnel, especially for subcounties.

This week, the authority ordered the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to stop pollution or be sued.

Wahungu said a compliance assistance program will be rolled out to help institutions which have not complied.

He said an audit will be launched to identify those causing massive pollution, adding that a huge challenge is in major towns.

The DG hit out at private institutions that have not complied with regulations, saying most of them were after profits while polluting.

"Most of the institutions are not doing their job. Nema gets blamed always,"Wahungu said.

The DG said pollution of the environment is huge but resources are not enough.

"Budget has never been enough, but we will work with what we have...but if institutions were doing their part, our budget would optimally be used for coordination,"he said.

Kenya's lakes, ponds, rivers, streams, wetlands and other water bodies have badly been polluted.

An analysis by Nema in 2016 revealed that 7,892 facilities did not have effluent discharge licenses.

The figure could be higher now.

Nema board chairman John Konchellah on Wednesday warned those violating water quality regulations by discharging into the environment or releasing untreated sewerage. "Stern action will be taken," he said.

Offences are punishable by a fine not exceeding Sh500,000 under the Environmental Management and Coordination Act 1999. Not much for big business.

Nema has already divided the nation into eight regions — Coast, North Lake, South Lake, Nairobi Metropolitan area, Northeastern, Central, North Rift and South Rift.

"Inspectors will visit all facilities that need effluent discharge licences, issue improvement notices and direct them how to apply for licences," he said.

Water quality regulations gazetted in September 2006 provide for the protection of lakes, rivers, streams, springs, wells and other water sources.

They cover domestic water and water for industry, agriculture, recreation, fisheries and wildlife.

Regulations prohibit the discharge of untreated effluent into the environment in violation of standards.

They provide standards for limited discharge of poisons, toxins, noxious substances, radioactive waste and other pollutants.

Anyone found discharging effluent from sewage treatment works, industry or other sources without a valid effluent discharge license by Nema commits an office.