Lobby protests hiring of Kones as water boss

A lobby group in Kakamega has threatened to go to court if the appointment of Julius Kones as Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency chairman is not revoked.

Kones’s appointment and that of five others is illegal and irregular, the group said.

Spokesperson of the stakeholders Kevin Okwara on Thursday said the appointments were done in blatant disregard of the law, are skewed and perpetuate tribalism in public service.

Water CS Simon Chelugui has been given seven days to revoke the appointment or they seek legal redress. Okwara said the CS contravened the Water Act (No. 66 of 2016 ) by appointing someone from another county to the position.

“The Act stipulates that the chairman of the board shall be appointed from a county within the basin area, but CS Chelugui appointed Dr Kones from Bomet,” Owara said.

The water basin comprises Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Uasin- Gishu and Nandi counties.

“We consider the appointment of Kones as irregular and we are asking the minister to abide by the law and revoke it,” Okwara said.

They also claimed that Douglas Kiplimo Tanui, who was appointed as a board member, does not come from the area and cannot be allowed to assume office since it is contrary to the Water Act.

“These appointments are a move of rewarding close friends who don’t even come from within the water basin,” Okwara said.

He said the Act stipulates that four other members shall be appointed within the basin counties as well but the CS appointed five members instead.

The stakeholders also took issue with the staffing in the Kakamega-based parastatal which they said lacks regional balance.

Okwara said local people should take part in management since they understand their problems better.

“It is unfair to impose on us managers from outside,” he said.

Okwara wants the EACC to probe activities of Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency.