First Lady launches medical safari in Pokot

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has launched the third medical safari under her Beyond Zero health project.
The programme aims to provide integrated and specialised health care to Kenyans. The event in West Pokot county registered over 8,000 people.
Margaret thanked residents for turning out in large numbers to seek free medical services.
“Many of you have come from far-flung areas to seek medical services and as I promised earlier I will ensure that mothers and children get quality medical services and reduce mortality rate,” she said.
She said she decided to visit the county again to ensure all mothers and children are protected from preventible illnesses and deaths.
The First Lady said she is focused on ensuring girls are protected from harmful cultural practices that may affect the well being of the women.
“I believe that all people despite their sex have the capacity to realize their full potential and realize their dreams that may help in developing the nation,” she said.
She said that people’s potential can only be realized if they have right to education and access to quality medical care.
Margaret commended the county leadership for pumping more resources to the health sector to help reduce referrals and deaths.
The First Lady said Beyond Zero has received many requests for medical safaris and she was working top take the project to all counties.
She launched the first National Strategic Framework for Prevention and Management of Obstetric Fistula.
The framework sets the stage for curbing fistula, one of the most debilitating conditions that West Pokot county women face.
The framework pursues the vision of a fistula-free nation.
It was developed by the Ministry of Health through the Reproductive and Maternal Health Services Unit, UNFPA and Amref Health Africa as an urgent response to the burden of obstetric fistula in the country.
"It is the outcome of wide consultation with stakeholders, including national and county governments, non-government organizations, health professionals and people with fistula and their families," she said.
The First Lady also launched a fistula training curriculum for health care workers and a screening manual for community health workers.
It is estimated that fistula occurrence in Kenya stands at three to four women for every 1,000 deliveries, an estimated 1,000 new cases each year. Most of the affected poor women are young and have inadequate access to quality skilled care during pregnancy and childbirth.
The Beyond Zero medical safari is now on the third leg following successful camps in Narok and Kisumu counties, which attracted 5,000 and 6,000 beneficiaries respectively.
Services offered during the safari included: fistula repair, screening for cervical, breast and prostate cancer, eye care clinic for elderly persons, orthopaedic clinic for children, screening for diabetes and hypertension, HIV counseling and testing, immunization and checkup for pregnant mothers.