First Lady launches medical safari in Pokot

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has launched the third medical safari under her Beyond Zero health project.

The programme aims to provide integrated and specialised health care to Kenyans. The event in West Pokot county registered over 8,000 people.

Margaret thanked residents for turning out in large numbers to seek free medical services.

“Many of you have come from far-flung areas to seek medical services and as I promised earlier I will ensure that mothers and children get quality medical services and reduce mortality rate,” she said.

She said she decided to visit the county again to ensure all mothers and children are protected from preventible illnesses and deaths.

The First Lady said she is focused on ensuring girls are protected from harmful cultural practices that may affect the well being of the women.

“I believe that all people despite their sex have the capacity to realize their full potential and realize their dreams that may help in developing the nation,” she said.